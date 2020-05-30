Eviction hearings resuming in Tucson amid calls for more renter assistance

Eviction hearings in Pima County will resume Monday with nearly 600 scheduled over the next few weeks, ending a reprieve brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

What’s different now is that people facing eviction due to COVID-19 hardships, which include financial and health-related issues, can ask the judge for a temporary reprieve based on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s March 24 executive order.

But advocates say that order, while obviously helpful in the short term, does not go far enough — and that many Arizona residents will soon be overwhelmed with rent debt and late fees. The order is set to expire July 22, which could mean a disastrous August if landlords don’t work with tenants.

“While (the executive order) has been keeping most people in their homes longer, we’re going to hit a breaking point where the situation is just as dire,” said Amanda Rutherford, staff attorney with Step Up to Justice, a law center that provides free legal advice to people facing evictions.

“It’s an enormous burden to put on tenants.”

To try to help, Stacy Butler of the Innovation for Justice Program at the University of Arizona’s James E. Rogers College of Law has submitted a request with Ducey’s office to amend the order.