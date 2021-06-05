Eviction prevention event in Tucson to offer help with rent, other services

Pima County One-Stop and the Amphi Coalition will hold an eviction prevention resource fair from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 8, at Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road.

The event will connect people facing a possible eviction with community resources that could help them remain in their homes. Information on paying overdue utilities also will be available.

The fair is open to anyone in the community, and no appointments or reservations are necessary.

The county and the city of Tucson jointly have distributed or obligated $11.6 million in rental and utility assistance as of June 1, said Daniel Sullivan, the county’s community services director. There is about $23 million still left to distribute to families in need, he said.

In addition to rent and utility assistance, more than 25 organizations will be at the fair offering information about a variety of other services.

The county’s Health Department will be at the event to offer vaccinations against COVID-19.

Additionally, the Pima Animal Care Center will be there to give out dog and cat food.