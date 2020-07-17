Eviction protection for Arizona renters affected by coronavirus pandemic extended

Right now they need to provide evidence to the property owner that they have specific reasons for not paying their rent. These range from a requirement to be quarantined, to job loss or reduction of income.

Under Ducey’s new order, they also will have to certify to the landlord by Aug. 22 that they have applied for rental assistance from one of the state, county, city or private organizations providing it.

That will keep the landlord at bay, even if the tenants don’t actually have the assistance by that time.

Ducey’s order also is designed to provide financial aid to at least some property owners, setting aside $5 million in grants.

“This will provide targeted relief to homeowners who rely on income from tenants to help them avoid foreclosure,” Ducey said.

The new executive order does not spell out which property owners are eligible. But aides to the governor said the plan is for the aid to be available only to those with one or just a few properties, and not to owners of apartment complexes.

Ducey said he is also providing $650,000 to community agencies that process applications for housing assistance.

He said there is about $80 million available in such assistance. But the governor’s office said that distribution has been hampered because these community agencies, such as Chicanos Por La Causa and Wildfire, have not had the staff to process the applications. The additional dollars would be earmarked to make those hires.

Some improving indicators

Ducey focused on the status of the virus in Arizona and said many indicators show the situation is improving here. These include fewer emergency room visits by COVID-19 patients and reports showing the rate of infection is declining here.