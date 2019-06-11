A former Benson doctor whose medical license was revoked last year allegedly administered significant amounts of Oxycodone that were then sold in Tucson by a co-conspirator, officials with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said.
Glenn Gary Robertson, 50, was indicted May 29 for illegally conducting an enterprise, conspiracy, fraud, transporting a narcotic drug for sale and illegally administering a narcotic drug, according to the Attorney General's Office.
Timothy Arthur Evicci was also indicted on the same charges.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office alleges that between January 2, 2017, and June 6, 2018, Robertson wrote 3,516 prescriptions for opioids, totaling 415,665 pills. Evicci allegedly drove from Tucson to Benson to receive the prescriptions then filled the prescriptions and sold the pills in Tucson.
The Arizona Medical Board suspended Robertson’s license to practice medicine on June 25, 2018 and revoked it on Dec. 14, 2018.
An Arizona Medical Board revocation order says the board received a complaint alleging the Benson internist improperly maintained patient records, sold narcotics, used cocaine and tried to sleep with his patients who were young women.
Robertson was also arrested in March on suspicion of planning to have a former patient killed four days after his license was revoked, according to a felony criminal complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court.
In 2017, Robertson received a letter of reprimand after an unnamed hospital reported him for providing substandard medical care to a 71-year-old dementia patient who died on his watch, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.
He was also temporarily banned from practice in 2007 for allegedly having a “personal relationship” with an employee and prescribing medication for her although she wasn’t his patient.