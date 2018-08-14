A former federal agent in Nogales pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling firearms without a license.
Joseph Gill, a 42-year-old former supervisory special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, admitted in U.S. District Court in Tucson to selling two rifles to men he had reason to believe would use them unlawfully.
The illegal sales came to light in 2016 during an investigation by the DEA and other agencies of a suspected drug-trafficking organization that was seeking sellers of firearms in Southern Arizona with the goal of smuggling the firearms into Mexico.
Investigators identified Gill as the man who sold a rifle to a suspected drug trafficker in July 2016, according to a sworn affidavit filed by an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agent, citing intercepted communications among the suspected drug traffickers.
The rifle was smuggled into Mexico and Gill made arrangements to sell the suspected traffickers a second rifle at an Italian restaurant chain on West Wetmore Road, the agent wrote. The second rifle was seized at a Nogales port of entry on its way into Mexico aboard a shuttle.
Gill resigned his position at the DEA on June 30, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada, which is handling the prosecution. Federal prosecutors from Arizona were recused.
Gill faces up to 2 years in prison, but could be sentenced to probation, according to a plea agreement discussed at the hearing on Tuesday. The agreement is not yet available to the public.
Gill is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 26 before Chief Judge Raner C. Collins.
ATF agents searched Gill's house on Tucson's northwest side and recovered 35 firearms and equipment, including silencers. They also searched the email account he used to communicate with gun buyers and an email account used by one of the suspected drug traffickers.
At Gill's house, agents found a "large binder" containing records for buying and selling firearms, the ATF agent wrote. The binder and records obtained by subpoena showed sales by Gill of "well into the hundreds" of firearms and related items since 1998. The records showed Gill typically bought firearms from online licensed sellers and then sold them privately.
The ATF found Gill had made about 645 transactions on gunbroker.com, according to the news release. About 100 of those transactions involved selling firearms throughout the United States, according to the ATF agent.
Gill had a curios-and-relics license from November 2012 to October 2016, when he requested his account be deactivated. That license is valid for selling guns that are more than 50 years old or have a novelty value. The license "does not allow the licensee to engage in the business of dealing firearms," the ATF agent wrote.
At the hearing, defense lawyer Jason Lamm noted his client had worked out a side agreement with the prosecution in which the weapons seized at Gill's house would be sold and the proceeds turned over to Gill. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip Smith said that was accurate and Gill could not possess firearms under his plea agreement.