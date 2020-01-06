Ex-doctor reaches plea deal in murder-for-hire plot, to spend 12.5-years in prison

A former doctor from Southern Arizona has reached a plea agreement to spend 12½ years in prison for plotting to kill a woman he suspected of reporting him to the state medical board.

Glenn G. Robertson, who practiced in Benson and Sierra Vista and was stripped of his medical license last year, recently pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder for hiring a hit man who turned out to be an undercover law enforcement agent.

Robertson, 50, also pleaded guilty to using his medical license to peddle oxycodone in Cochise County in 2017 and 2018 in partnership with an alleged local drug dealer.

The Dec. 16 plea agreement was announced Monday by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. A sentencing hearing to finalize the deal is set for Jan. 27.

Federal drug enforcement authorities were already investigating Robertson in early 2019 when they learned about the murder-for-hire plot, the AG’s office said in a statement outlining the case.