Ex-prosecutor sworn in as new Pima County Superior Court judge

An award-winning former prosecutor of military and civilian cases is the newest judge at Pima County Superior Court.
J. Alan Goodwin, the former Special Victims Bureau Chief for the Pima County Attorney' s Office, took his new oath of office Monday. He is starting out as a family law judge, a court news release said.
Before his eight-year stint with the county attorney's office, Goodwin spent several years as an active-duty U.S. Air Force prosecutor and he still trains military prosecutors as a colonel in the Air Force Reserve.
In 2016, Goodwin was named felony prosecutor of the year for a large jurisdiction by the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys' Advisory Council and also won a criminal justice award from the State Bar of Arizona. A few years prior, he was named reserve judge advocate of the year by U.S. Air Forces Europe, the news release said.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Goodwin to fill a vacancy created when Judge Charles V. Harrington retired.
