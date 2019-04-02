Armed with over 300 signatures from locals concerned about private gun sales on Pima County property, former Tucson City Councilwoman Molly McKasson has a big ask for the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
McKasson, who left the council in 1997, wants a public hearing to consider requiring background checks for guns sold on county-owned property, like the Pima County Fairgrounds, saying that many residents are concerned about private sales that do not require background checks.
Often dubbed “the gun show loophole,” federal laws do not require private individuals to perform a federal background check when selling their firearms.
She estimated 25 percent of sales at gun shows occur without background checks, and those firearms could fall into the hands of convicted criminals and others prohibited from owning them.
For now, McKasson wants the Democrat-controlled Board of Supervisors to agree to a public discussion, acknowledging that there was a similar attempt several years ago .
A new state law, she concedes, could prevent the county from following in the footsteps of the Tucson City Council, which requires background checks on all firearms purchases at the Tucson Convention Center and other city-owned property.
The council decision in 2013 effectively ended gun shows at the TCC. Those gun shows moved to several locations, including the Pima County Fairgrounds.
McKasson hopes that public discussion at a future supervisor’s meeting would include legal analysis from the county attorney on what options are available to address such sales .
One of those options would be to require background checks at gun shows at the fairgrounds and on other county-owned property.
No action is expected on Tuesday, as McKasson is to make her request during the call to the public, a time set aside to hear from the audience.
If a majority of the supervisors agree to a public hearing, it would likely be several weeks before it shows up on the agenda.