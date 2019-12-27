Ex-Tucson lawmaker, wife, stuck in car for 12 hours on snowy California mountain pass

“We finally got through it and are in Victorville, California, at the Corner Cafe,” said Paton on Friday afternoon. “We spent the night on the highway, just stalled for 12 plus hours,” said Paton, who had just finished eating a hamburger while Angie sipped hot tea.

“We’re free (for now),” Angie wrote on her Facebook account posting a video of their car traveling down the highway, with bumper-to-bumper stopped traffic in the opposing lanes.

The Patons were vacationing and were traveling from Monterey to Los Angeles when their pleasant trip took a turn.

“It took us from Monterey to get to Mojave 24 hours. It was stop and go and when we got to the (Interstate) 5 it was announced that it was closed completely,” said Paton. Motorists were parked on the side of the road and highway patrol troopers told us to “get out of here and go onto the 58, and it took us 12 hours to go 30 miles,” he said.

“It was 32 degrees, super cold and it makes you appreciate a lot of other things,” Paton said.

The couple stayed bundled in their Prius. “A lot of people were just shivering.”

In a Facebook post, Paton said police officers came by at one point and told everyone to prepare to get moving, “that was 2 hours ago.”