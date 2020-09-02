 Skip to main content
Excessive heat warning for Tucson area throughout Labor Day weekend
  • Updated
It's already been the hottest summer on record in Tucson, and now the weather service is warning of excessive heat over the Labor Day weekend, the first weekend of September. 

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

If your Labor Day weekend plans involve getting out of the house for a change during the pandemic, you might want to reconsider.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for a broad swath of Arizona, including the Tucson area, in effect late Friday morning through Monday evening of the upcoming holiday weekend, Sept. 4-7.

"Hot temperatures will return to southern Arizona, with afternoon highs nearly 10 degrees above normal and near record levels in some locations," the weather service said in a Facebook post, adding: "Take frequent breaks if doing activities outside and drink plenty of water."

A map the weather service posted with the warning forecasts highs of 107 in Tucson, 109 in Marana, 105 in Green Valley and 112 in Ajo.

So, barbecue in the sweltering backyard — or switch to cooking the burgers indoors, making the kitchen hot and the air conditioner run harder? Tradeoffs.

