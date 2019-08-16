An excessive heat warning is in place until 7 p.m. today for lower desert areas west of Tucson.
A warning is in effect when it's expected that an area will be 105 degrees or above for two hours or longer and when nighttime temperatures aren't expected to be below 75 degrees, the National Weather Service says.
The heat warning is in place for areas such as Ajo, Sells and Eloy.
Yesterday's high temperature in Tucson was 108 degrees, which was two degrees below the Aug. 15 daily record of 110 degrees, recorded in 2015.
The weather service expects Tucson to drop a few degrees over the weekend, with higher temperatures making another return next week.
Today's high: 105
Today's low: 77