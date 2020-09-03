Excessive heat warning throughout Labor Day weekend includes Tucson area

If your Labor Day weekend plans involve getting out of the house for a change during the pandemic, you might want to reconsider.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for a broad swath of Arizona, including the Tucson area, in effect late Friday morning through Monday evening of the upcoming holiday weekend, Sept. 4-7.

“Hot temperatures will return to Southern Arizona, with afternoon highs nearly 10 degrees above normal and near record levels in some locations,” the weather service said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

It added: “Take frequent breaks if doing activities outside and drink plenty of water.”

A map the weather service posted with the warning forecasts highs of 107 in Tucson, 109 in Marana, 105 in Green Valley and 112 in Ajo.

Forecasters advised limiting outdoor activity and to drink plenty of water and check on friends, neighbors and the sick or elderly.

The weather service said some locations in southern Arizona may tie or break their all-time September highs Friday or Saturday.