 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Excessive heat warning throughout Labor Day weekend includes Tucson area
editor's pick featured

Excessive heat warning throughout Labor Day weekend includes Tucson area

  • Updated
Hot weather

Victor Martinez sits in the shade while fishing at John F. Kennedy Park, 3700 S. Mission Road. Temperatures are expected to reach record or near-record highs all week, according to the National Weather Service. No monsoon moisture is expected.

 Photos by Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

If your Labor Day weekend plans involve getting out of the house for a change during the pandemic, you might want to reconsider.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for a broad swath of Arizona, including the Tucson area, in effect late Friday morning through Monday evening of the upcoming holiday weekend, Sept. 4-7.

“Hot temperatures will return to Southern Arizona, with afternoon highs nearly 10 degrees above normal and near record levels in some locations,” the weather service said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

It added: “Take frequent breaks if doing activities outside and drink plenty of water.”

A map the weather service posted with the warning forecasts highs of 107 in Tucson, 109 in Marana, 105 in Green Valley and 112 in Ajo.

Forecasters advised limiting outdoor activity and to drink plenty of water and check on friends, neighbors and the sick or elderly.

The weather service said some locations in southern Arizona may tie or break their all-time September highs Friday or Saturday.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Tucson police video shows officer fatally shooting 17-year-old after robbery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News