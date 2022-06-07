Excessive heat watch to start Thursday in Tucson

The hottest temperatures so far this year are expected to start Thursday as the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat watch for Southeastern Arizona.

From Thursday through Sunday, Tucson will be seeing temperatures 3 to 10 degrees above normal, the weather service said. The high for Thursday and Friday is predicted to be around 107 degrees while the weekend will bring close to record temperatures, with highs of 110 degrees.

“Excessive heat warnings are pretty typical in June,” Rob Howlett, a meteorologist from the weather service said. “We warm up before the monsoon season kicks in, but this is just a little bit beyond what we see.”

Howlett said there are also chances of thunderstorms in Tucson on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are in this phase where the monsoon season is trying to kick in, but we also got a lot of heat around as well,” Howlett said.

The weather service said the excessive heat will bring in a high risk of heat-related illness for much of the population, especially those that are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

Dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness are all symptoms of heat exhaustion, the NWS said. If you are experiencing these symptoms, the weather service urges you to move to a cooler area, loosen clothing and sip cool water.

If you are experiencing confusion, dizziness and become unconscious, then you may be having a heat stroke. The weather service recommends that you call 911, move to a cooler area, loosen clothing and cool with water or ice.

To combat heat-related illnesses, the Tucson Fire Department has issued three heat safety tips. They are advising the community to stay hydrated and drink as much water as possible.

Since afternoons are hottest, Tucson Fire recommends people limit their sun exposure between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Those who like to exercise or work outside are urged to complete those tasks in the morning or the evening.

Tucson Fire also encourages the community to use sun protection. Sunblock, sunglasses, hats and long-sleeve, light weight clothing are all ways to help reduce your body temperature.

When temperatures hit at least 110 degrees, the city of Tucson will open cooling shelters in each ward that residents can go to escape the heat. The centers will be open from noon-6 p.m., only on days when the temperature benchmark is met.

The centers will be located at Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road; El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway; Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road; Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way; and William M. Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive.

In addition to the city, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness also has several locations available to seek refuge from the heat and get supplies. For locations, go to www.tpch.net/resources

9 hiking tips to help keep you safe during Tucson summers Bring the essentials Ten essential items to carry on a hike: Navigation: map, compass, GPS Sun protection: hat, sunscreen, long sleeves Insulation: extra clothing such as jacket, fleece Illumination: headlamp, flashlight First-aid kit Fire: matches, lighter Repair kit and tools: multi-tool, whistle, signal mirror Nutrition: extra food Hydration: extra water Emergency shelter: large plastic bag, space blanket In an emergency, call 911 In the event of an emergency, call 911 or send someone to get help. Check your water Bringing water with you should be a given. But it's important to turn around before half of your water is gone. The Pima County Sheriff's Department recommends bringing along around one liter of water for each hour you'll be hiking. Communicate It's always important to communicate with your friends and family. Tell a responsible person where you are hiking and when you expect to be back. Do not hike alone It's always best to hike with other people. Plus, it's more fun to venture into hiking trails when you have friends or family with you. Bring your phone Take a fully charged cell phone with you. Turn your phone off or place it in airplane mode to save its battery life. You never know when you'll need it. Your cell phone may not work in the back country. You may have to move to a higher or more open location to place a call. Check the weather beforehand Plan your hike so you are not hiking during the hottest part of the day or when monsoon storms are likely to cause heavy rains, lightning, and flooding. Always check the day's weather before leaving for your hike. Know your limits Hike within your ability. Know what's within reasonable distance or elevation for you. Stay away from wildlife While on a hike, you're bound to see some animals. The Pima County Sheriff's Department recommends keeping a safe distance from desert wildlife.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

