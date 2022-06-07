 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Excessive heat watch to start Thursday in Tucson

A roofing crew member wipes his face while working in 100-degree heat on Nottinghill Apartments on North Alvernon Way on Tuesday.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The hottest temperatures so far this year are expected to start Thursday as the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat watch for Southeastern Arizona.

From Thursday through Sunday, Tucson will be seeing temperatures 3 to 10 degrees above normal, the weather service said. The high for Thursday and Friday is predicted to be around 107 degrees while the weekend will bring close to record temperatures, with highs of 110 degrees.

Download PDF Heat relief
Places to get out of the heat, find water, supplies and snacks around Tucson.

“Excessive heat warnings are pretty typical in June,” Rob Howlett, a meteorologist from the weather service said. “We warm up before the monsoon season kicks in, but this is just a little bit beyond what we see.”

Howlett said there are also chances of thunderstorms in Tucson on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are in this phase where the monsoon season is trying to kick in, but we also got a lot of heat around as well,” Howlett said.

The weather service said the excessive heat will bring in a high risk of heat-related illness for much of the population, especially those that are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

Dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness are all symptoms of heat exhaustion, the NWS said. If you are experiencing these symptoms, the weather service urges you to move to a cooler area, loosen clothing and sip cool water.

If you are experiencing confusion, dizziness and become unconscious, then you may be having a heat stroke. The weather service recommends that you call 911, move to a cooler area, loosen clothing and cool with water or ice.

To combat heat-related illnesses, the Tucson Fire Department has issued three heat safety tips. They are advising the community to stay hydrated and drink as much water as possible.

Since afternoons are hottest, Tucson Fire recommends people limit their sun exposure between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Those who like to exercise or work outside are urged to complete those tasks in the morning or the evening.

Tucson Fire also encourages the community to use sun protection. Sunblock, sunglasses, hats and long-sleeve, light weight clothing are all ways to help reduce your body temperature.

When temperatures hit at least 110 degrees, the city of Tucson will open cooling shelters in each ward that residents can go to escape the heat. The centers will be open from noon-6 p.m., only on days when the temperature benchmark is met.

The centers will be located at Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road; El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway; Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road; Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way; and William M. Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive.

In addition to the city, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness also has several locations available to seek refuge from the heat and get supplies. For locations, go to www.tpch.net/resources

