Exotic sheep abandoned in Sahuarita finds new home on border ranch

Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson staff and volunteers found a Mouflon sheep in a rural neighborhood west of Sahuarita.
The rogue Mouflon sheep from was taken to the R Lazy J Wildlife Ranch in Eager.
A Mouflon is an exotic sheep native to the Middle East.
A rogue Mouflon sheep found its new home Saturday, Game and Fish officials said.
Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson staff and volunteers relocated the sheep from a rural neighborhood west of Sahuarita to the
R Lazy J Wildlife Ranch in Eager, the department said Monday.
A Mouflon is an exotic sheep native to the Middle East. It may not be held without a special license issued by the game and fish department.
The Ranch, close to the the Arizona and New Mexico border near the Fort Apache Reservation, focuses on conservation and protection of animals, according to its website.
The ram was allegedly released by someone who did not have a license to own it and was no longer a resident of the neighborhood, the department said.
Backyard bobcats
David Burford snapped some photos of a mama bobcat and her three kittens in the backyard of his Oro Valley home.
David Burford
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Steve and Sandy Sutherland caught this fawn outside their far east-side home. Mark Hart, spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, says the animal could be a mule deer.
Courtesy Steve and Sandy Sutherland
Bobcat kitten on the wall
By ROB BOONE
Mom with her 3 owlets
Great horned owl in midtown with her 3 baby owlets
By Kathy Krucker
Quail Chicks
One week old quail chicks run with their mother at amazing speed even in 100+ Tucson temperatures.
By Scott Young
Bobcat kittens in a tree
By ROB BOONE
Linda Wallace-Gray took this photo this spring at her home in the Tucson Mountains. "This female javelina had twins although only one is in this picture. If you look closely this baby was just born as it still has its cord. ÊShe is a very attentive and caring mother. ÊThe herd comes by regularly and are very fun to watch." Submitted by Linda Wallace-Gray.
Linda Wallace-Gray
Mom and Baby Mourning Dove
By Robert Patterson
Bobcat kitten in a tree
By ROB BOONE
Mama and baby
A female Bobcat and her cub rested in the shade of a shrub for an hour or so, in a patio yard in Green Valley, AZ
By Wayne Burk
Carrie Robin took this photo Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Carrie Robin
This is one of 14 quail that I rescued after opening my front door and seeing a bobcat, on our front patio, eating the mother who sat on her eggs for weeks...that night I came home and 9 were hatched. I fed them then took them and the remaining eggs to the wildlife sanctuary...with one hatching in the car on the way!!! Just thought it was cute!!! and this baby is not even 24 hours old!!!! look how big already!!!
Dee Dee McCabe, of Oro Valley
A tiny baby snake the size of a quarter
By Sven olson
Bobcat kitten on the ground
By ROB BOONE
Came home from a short trip to find this mama raising her family in our courtyard right outside front door! She had triplets but one of the babies got stuck in our gate and died. She was fiercely protective of her remaining two and put them in the tree every morning as she hunted. They spent the heat of the day sleeping and playing in the cool, right at our front door!
By Marja Walker
Bobcat kitten napping on our porch
By J Kenneth Hester
Baby Javelina with mom
By Mark Wolfson
Baby bunny taking refuge behind flower pot.
By Huguette Orendi
Ocelot pair near Divisaderos, Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
Ocelot pair near Divisaderos, Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
Puma kitten near Nácori Chico, Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
A pair of pumas near Divisaderos, Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
A pair of pumas near Divisaderos, Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
A Panthera near Granados, Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
A Panthera near Granados, Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
White-tailed deer and fawn near Divisaderos, Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
White-tailed deer and fawn in Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
White-tailed deer and fawn in Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
White-tailed deer in Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
White-tailed deer near Divisaderos, Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
White-tailed deer near Divisaderos, Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
Coatis near Divisaderos, Sonora
Courtesy of GreaterGood.org and Primero Conservation
