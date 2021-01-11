Exotic sheep abandoned in Sahuarita finds new home on border ranch

A rogue Mouflon sheep found its new home Saturday, Game and Fish officials said.

Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson staff and volunteers relocated the sheep from a rural neighborhood west of Sahuarita to the R Lazy J Wildlife Ranch in Eager, the department said Monday.

A Mouflon is an exotic sheep native to the Middle East. It may not be held without a special license issued by the game and fish department.

The Ranch, close to the the Arizona and New Mexico border near the Fort Apache Reservation, focuses on conservation and protection of animals, according to its website.

The ram was allegedly released by someone who did not have a license to own it and was no longer a resident of the neighborhood, the department said.

