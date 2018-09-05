Monsoon 2018
Buy Now

Clouds put on a show today with a variety of ever-changing shifting, rolling and scattering on July 18, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson might see another day of rain today.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the area this afternoon and continue into the evening, the National Weather Service reports.

Enjoy the rain while you can, because thunderstorm chances decrease as the week continues. 

You should also enjoy the 90-degree weather while it lasts — temperatures are expected to hit the 100s again soon.

High: 98

Low: 72

Currently

Clear, 84.7
Wind 0 MPH North, 49% humidity
UV index 4, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

10 am: Clear, 85.7
Wind 4 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Clear, 89.0
Wind 4 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Clear, 91.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.0
Wind 4 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 9
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.2
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.2
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 5
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.1
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.3
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.5
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 89.8
Wind 6 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 86.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 84.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 82.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 80.7
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0

Thursday

12 am: Clear, 79.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 77.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 76.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 76.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 75.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 74.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 73.1
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 74.8
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 79.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 1
9 am: Clear, 84.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 3
10 am: Clear, 88.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Clear, 92.3
Wind 4 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Clear, 95.1
Wind 4 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Clear, 97.0
Wind 5 MPH NE, 3% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 9
2 pm: Clear, 97.9
Wind 5 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Clear, 97.6
Wind 4 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 5
4 pm: Clear, 96.2
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Clear, 95.7
Wind 7 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Clear, 93.3
Wind 9 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 89.9
Wind 9 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 87.2
Wind 9 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 85.6
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles