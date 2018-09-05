Tucson might see another day of rain today.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the area this afternoon and continue into the evening, the National Weather Service reports.
Enjoy the rain while you can, because thunderstorm chances decrease as the week continues.
You should also enjoy the 90-degree weather while it lasts — temperatures are expected to hit the 100s again soon.
High: 98
Low: 72
Currently
|
Clear, 84.7
Wind 0 MPH North, 49% humidity
UV index 4, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
10 am: Clear, 85.7
Wind 4 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Clear, 89.0
Wind 4 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Clear, 91.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.0
Wind 4 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 9
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.2
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.2
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 5
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.1
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.3
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.5
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 89.8
Wind 6 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 86.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 84.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 82.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 80.7
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
|
12 am: Clear, 79.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 77.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 76.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 76.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 75.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 74.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 73.1
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 74.8
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 79.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Clear, 84.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 3
|
10 am: Clear, 88.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Clear, 92.3
Wind 4 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Clear, 95.1
Wind 4 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Clear, 97.0
Wind 5 MPH NE, 3% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 9
|
2 pm: Clear, 97.9
Wind 5 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Clear, 97.6
Wind 4 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 5
|
4 pm: Clear, 96.2
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Clear, 95.7
Wind 7 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Clear, 93.3
Wind 9 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 89.9
Wind 9 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 87.2
Wind 9 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 85.6
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0