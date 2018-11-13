Similar to yesterday's weather, Tucson should expect another chilly day today.
A freeze warning was put in place for areas east and south of Tucson today, with one spot seeing temperatures as low as 22 degrees this morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Tucson won't be as cold, with an expected high temperature in the low 60s.
Temperatures warm up as the week continues, when high temperatures in the 70s are expected.
High: 64
Low: 43
Currently
|
Clear, 44.2
Wind 8 MPH NE, 30% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 44.6
Wind 10 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 47.9
Wind 12 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 51.1
Wind 13 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 3
|
11 am: Clear, 54.4
Wind 15 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 4
|
12 pm: Clear, 57.5
Wind 16 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 4
|
1 pm: Clear, 60.1
Wind 16 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Clear, 61.8
Wind 15 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
11% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Clear, 62.2
Wind 15 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
11% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Clear, 61.1
Wind 14 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 59.0
Wind 12 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 55.1
Wind 10 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 52.5
Wind 9 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 50.9
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 49.0
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 47.9
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 46.9
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
|
12 am: Clear, 46.2
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 45.7
Wind 10 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 45.5
Wind 11 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 45.2
Wind 12 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 44.7
Wind 12 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 44.6
Wind 13 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 44.5
Wind 14 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 44.3
Wind 14 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 46.5
Wind 14 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 51.4
Wind 14 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 56.4
Wind 15 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 3
|
11 am: Clear, 60.6
Wind 14 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 4
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 64.5
Wind 14 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 4
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 66.9
Wind 13 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 67.9
Wind 12 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 68.1
Wind 12 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 66.9
Wind 12 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 64.9
Wind 11 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 60.7
Wind 10 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 57.7
Wind 9 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 0