Southeast Arizona, including Tucson, are likely to be hotter later this weekend and Sunday as the monsoon gives way to sunshine, forecasters say.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Sunday and Monday for much of the area, the National Weather Service in Tucson said Saturday morning.
Daytime temperatures are expected to be about six to 10 degrees above normal, the forecast said.
Also, elevated humidity levels are predicted.
Strenuous outdoor activity should be avoided during the hottest part of the day and staying hydrated is crucial, the Weather Service says.