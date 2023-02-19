Here is your list of road closures and traffic construction in Tucson and Pima County.
While this list includes lane restrictions and closures, but there could be other issues that affect traffic. Consult up-to-the-minute apps for any updates and changes.
Interstate 10: Ramp/lane restrictions and closures
- Construction work on the ramp from I-10 Westbound to East Irvington Road will close a lane to traffic from Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. until Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 a.m.
- Construction work on the ramp from I-10 Eastbound to South Palo Verde Boulevard will force a lane closure from Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8:00 PM to Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5 a.m.
- Construction work on the ramp from I-10 Eastbound to South Alvernon Way. All Lanes Closed from 8:00 PM Feb. 22 to 5 a.m. Feb. 23.
- Construction work on the ramp from I-10 Eastbound at Mile Point 266 will close all affected lanes from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 . and from 8 p.m. Feb. 23 until 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24
- Construction work on the ramp from South Kino Pkwy. to I-10 Eastbound at Mile Post 263 will force a lane closure from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 .
- Construction work on the ramp from I-10 Eastbound to South Kino Parkway will close a lane of traffic from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 .
Other closures/restrictions
- The East Frontage Road southbound near E. Ruby Rd. will have a lane closed from 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2 until 6 a.m. Friday, March 17 .
- Pavement and reconstruction at Shannon Road will begin Tuesday, Feb. 21 and is expected to be completed on Friday, April 14. Shannon Road from Lambert Lane to Naranja Drive will be limited to one lane of traffic during construction.
