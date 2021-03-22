Expect this to be another dangerous year for wildfires in drought-plagued Arizona

The state's top fire management official is predicting another dangerous season.

John Truett said Monday he anticipates that conditions this year will be no better than last year. And last year close to 980,000 acres burned up in Arizona's second worst wildfire year on record.

"Most of the state is experiencing extreme, exceptional drought,'' Truett said. "That leads to an early fire season. We've already had several fires that are 500 acres plus.''

All of that leads to the chance of rapid spread across the landscape, he said.

"It's going to be extremely, dry,'' Truett said. "It's not going to take much to get an ignition source going.''

The lack of current rainfall is only part of the problem. At the higher elevations, the areas with the biggest trees, there is "very little snowpack.''

Also, the continued spread of COVID-19 is a firefighting complication. It means having to maintain certain protocols to ensure that those battling fires remain healthy and don't spread the disease, he said.

"This COVID is not over by any means,'' Truett said. "It's still going to affect the way we have to handle wildland fires.''