Freeze warnings in Tucson for this weekend have prompted community organizations to help protect residents.
The Salvation Army has initiated "Operation Deep Freeze" for Friday's expected 34-degree low and high of 53 degrees.
When temperatures drop to 35 degrees, or to 40 degrees with precipitation, the Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, will open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. The operation lasts through March 30.
The National Weather Service in Tucson expects a low of 29 degrees Saturday morning and a high of 52 degrees that day. The below-freezing temperatures may return with 28 degrees predicted for Sunday morning, followed by an expected daytime high of 52.
Tucsonans can help keep others warm with donated coats, blankets, gloves, socks and sweaters, The Salvation Army said. Drop off items at any Naughton's Plumbing or at the Hospitality House. To reach house staff, call (520) 795-9671.
The Tucson Department of Transportation begins "Operation Freeze" at 1 p.m. Friday to make sure 58 city bridges don't ice over.
Crews will spray magnesium chloride on the bridge decks to prevent ice from bonding to the surface. The material won't negatively effect surrounding water and vegetation, TDOT says.
Officials will then monitor the bridges throughout the evening and into the early morning to ensure motorists are safe.
Motorists should be aware of crews working and drive with caution.
The Tucson Fire Department advises residents to also protect their pipes, plants and pets during the winter weather.