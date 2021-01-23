Expiration of federal COVID-19 sick leave puts Tucson teachers in a bind

Kipley is 27 and says she wants to be teaching in person, even with the dangers of the pandemic. But she’s upset about the fact that if she gets sick or has to quarantine, she may end up losing pay.

“What if I’m hospitalized for longer than 14 days or however long they make me stay out?” she says. “It's kind of scary. It's definitely over my head like this dark cloud.”

The possibility she could have to quarantine again is very real, as most school districts had large numbers of staff out quarantining before returning to remote learning. Since October, Amphi had 70 staff members test positive for COVID-19 and 97 quarantine due to being in close contact with a person who tested positive.

Kipley doesn’t blame her district for not offering the extra coverage. She says there needs to be more government funding to cover this potentially expensive issue all school districts are now facing.

“I will go and risk myself as long as I know that I have something to cover me. If I get sick, I'm young and healthy. I hope I wouldn't die. But that fear of if I have to be out for three weeks because this thing is affecting me that long — it's just not OK,” she said.