Expulsion of Rep. Finchem sought by Dems who cite actions during Capitol raid

PHOENIX — A majority of House Democrats are calling for the expulsion of Republican Mark Finchem based on what they say are his improper actions before and during the Jan. 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe, who is leading the effort, conceded under questioning that many of the individual allegations detailed in what was introduced at HR 2006, by themselves, might not rise to the level of her contention that the conduct of the Oro Valley Republican "was dishonorable and unbecoming of a member of the House." She also says his activities "undermine the public confidence in this institution and violated the order and decorum necessary to complete the people's work."

"When you look at these things in a vacuum, sure, they can appear random," she said, But Salman argued that, taken together, they amount to evidence that Finchem "participated in, encouraged and incited the events of Jan.6," making him complicit of "insurrection and rebellion" and therefore unqualified to serve.

Finchem declined to comment "on advice of counsel."