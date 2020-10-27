Extend Tucson Water service to Ventana Canyon homesite? No, says councilman

“If we are presented with one in an area around Sabino Canyon and we have a low water table that we want to protect from wildcat drilling, that makes sense,” he said. “If we have one like this one, five miles from city limits . . . if it is separated by a bunch of people who say, ‘No way in hell I’m going to go into the city,’ then why are we doing this?”

‘They should beg him’ to take city water

To reach this parcel, the public hiking trail winds through a 15-foot-wide easement amidst private lands owned by Moussa’s client, Brian Schroeder, and others for about a mile from the parking lot of Loew’s Ventana Canyon Resort.

The canyon flows from north to south, “forming what can almost be described as a deep gorge” in this area, a Tucson Water staffer said in a recent email. The nearest city water main is 1,380 feet south, the email said.

Schroeder paid Moussa $1.1 million for it last April. In selling the land, Moussa limited its development to one home.

“It’s very spiritual, like you were in Sedona. The natural look of the area is so spiritual. That’s why he wanted to keep it natural like this,” Moussa said to explain why his client would agree to build only one house. “He thinks it is a very beautiful area.”