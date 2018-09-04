“It’s devastation,” owner Lynn Greenes said after Sunday’s storm flooded the restaurant at 28802 S. Nogales Highway. The Amado area got 3 to 5 inches of rain Sunday night. “There wasn’t a spot that wasn’t damaged,” Greenes said.
Lorelin Ahumada, left, and her mother, Lina Ahumada, help with some cleanup in the Cow Palace, 28802 S. Nogales Highway in Amado, Ariz. on September 4, 2018. The restaurant was severely damaged due to a monsoon storm that passed over the area on Sunday.
The Cow Palace, 28802 S. Nogales Highway, in Amado, Ariz. was damaged due to a monsoon storm that passed over the area on Sunday. Mud and water can be seen throughout the restaurant and all the equipment used for food preparation was damaged. September 4, 2018.
“It’s devastation,” owner Lynn Greenes said after Sunday’s storm flooded the restaurant at 28802 S. Nogales Highway. The Amado area got 3 to 5 inches of rain Sunday night. “There wasn’t a spot that wasn’t damaged,” Greenes said.
Lorelin Ahumada, left, and her mother, Lina Ahumada, help with some cleanup in the Cow Palace, 28802 S. Nogales Highway in Amado, Ariz. on September 4, 2018. The restaurant was severely damaged due to a monsoon storm that passed over the area on Sunday.
The Cow Palace, 28802 S. Nogales Highway, in Amado, Ariz. was damaged due to a monsoon storm that passed over the area on Sunday. Mud and water can be seen throughout the restaurant and all the equipment used for food preparation was damaged. September 4, 2018.
Nearly 90% of customers search online for a business before they shop. But if they can't find you because of incorrect contact information how can they shop your store? With Profile Sync Tucson.com Amplified can easily help you keep your contact information across all platforms up to date an…