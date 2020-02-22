‘Eye-popping’ study: Colorado River down 2 billion tons of water due to climate change

“Increasing risk of severe water shortages is expected” across the seven-state Colorado River Basin, the new study said. The river serves 40 million people and supports 16 million jobs, it said.

The study came out as Arizona, California and Nevada began the first year of a seven-year drought contingency plan that’s aimed at cutting water use in the river’s Lower Basin. This year’s cuts are relatively minor. But over time they could reach up to 1.2 million acre feet a year. That’s approaching 10 percent of the river’s average annual flow.

Water officials from all seven river basin states expect to start work on a longer-range plan this year for the over-allocated river.

“There’s not a drop of that water that no one has a claim on. If and when that supply is reduced by 10 to 20 to 30%, someone is going to have to stop using as much water,” said Milly, a senior research scientist. The co-author was physical scientist Krista Dunne.

The finding about the river flows’ sensitivity to temperature increases is “eye-popping,” said Brad Udall, a Colorado State University researcher who has worked on several past studies about the river and climate change.