Two ounces of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop in Huachuca City on Friday, officials say.
Detectives pulled over a vehicle for a civil traffic violation in Huachuca City, an hour southeast of Tucson, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
A canine alerted detectives to the odor of narcotics near the vehicle, so the vehicle was searched. Around two ounces of methamphetamine were found, in addition to drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
Cheyenne Barnes, 28, was the driver of the vehicle. Kelly Jo Wilson, 28, was the passenger and was on probation at the time of the incident.
Both women were arrested and booked into the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Jail, the post said.
They are facing charges of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and use of an electronic device during a drug offense, the post shows.
The investigation is ongoing.