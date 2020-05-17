Facilities for seniors should keep their guard up for virus as public life resumes, health experts say

Even as Arizona’s stay-home order is lifted, long-term-care facilities are being told to prepare for what could be a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

Over the weekend, businesses across the county reopened with new guidelines and community members seemingly took advantage of the opportunity to shop, drink and play. But the Pima County Health Department is encouraging long-term-care facilities and other congregate settings to continue being aggressive in their actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Long-term-care facilities, home to some of the county’s most vulnerable residents, have been hit hard by the virus since the first case was detected in March. As of May 13, 84 long-term-care residents and one staff member have died from COVID-19, representing nearly 60% of the county’s total virus deaths.

“While as a county we are seeing a flattening of the curve, I think that as restrictions are loosened, we’re bound to see small surges and increased transmission in our community, which is just more of a reason for us to be mindful of our long-term-care residents and ensuring that as community transmission potentially increases, that those infections don’t make their way into long-term-care facilities,” said Kate Ellingson, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Arizona.

According to Dr. Bob England, director of the Pima County Health Department, it will take several weeks for public health officials to detect an increase in transmission following the end of the stay-home order. This is largely due to incubation periods and testing lags.