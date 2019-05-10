A family dog died in a house fire early Friday morning, officials say.
No residents or fire fighters were injured during the house fire on Tucson's south side, according to a tweet from the Tucson Fire Department.
The fire did cause damage to the neighbor's house.
TFD south side units respond to early morning house fire. No civilian or firefighter injury but family dog perished. Fire intensity also cause damage to neighbors house. pic.twitter.com/wsm4bETJOF— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) May 10, 2019