A dog died during a Friday morning house fire on Tucson's south side.

 Tucson Fire Department

A family dog died in a house fire early Friday morning, officials say.

No residents or fire fighters were injured during the house fire on Tucson's south side, according to a tweet from the Tucson Fire Department.

The fire did cause damage to the neighbor's house.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara