Family dress up time; the Giving Tree: Tucsonans share coronavirus experiences

We are all in this together. When times get tough, Tucsonans come together and help one another. That is what makes this big city with a small-town feel such a great place to live.
This weekly series shares what life is like for your fellow community members while sheltering in place.
STAYING POSITIVE IN VISTOSO VILLAGE
I live in Vistoso Village, a gated community of 260 homes occupied by people over 60. We have been doing many things to keep our Villagers in touch and staying positive.
Our clubhouse and pools have been closed, and so those who used the pools and the gym for exercise have taken to walking. We have tried to encourage our neighbors with a signboard, which challenges them to identify some item that can be seen on a walk through the neighborhood.
We also include funny sayings and cartoons which change every day while encouraging our walkers to be safe and walk facing the traffic. We have created a daily Sunshine email group which shares all sorts of funnies, old pictures of residents to be identified, jokes or related items to the village for fun.
We are all trying some new things, my husband, Steve, just completed his first ever jigsaw puzzle (300 pieces) in his 89 years.
But here is one of the coolest things that I have observed: a chalked message on the driveway of one of our proud grandparents from their grandchildren.
As retired caring citizens we are trying to do our best by staying home, limiting our outings, wearing masks — some of our residents made them for our village people — exercising, shopping for our neighbors and trying to retain our sense of humor and caring spirit. The guys have washed their cars four times each and the ladies are baking and sharing goodies throughout the neighborhood.
Diane Uhl
THE GIVING TREE
In our neighborhood there is a very small round-about with a lovely palo verde tree in the middle. Throughout the year, residents decorate the tree with emblems of the seasons or the holidays.
Recently, the tree received “official” designation as The Giving Tree. Currently, neighbors are invited to make a donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and to then hang a small decorated paper plate with their names onto the tree. Now the tree is festooned with artsy plates!
Going by the tree makes us appreciate our neighborhood even more as we realize that we are contributing to the larger community.
More recently, someone has placed a small flat boulder beneath the tree, which has a big red heart painted on it and the words, “Loving Our Community.” I think that has a twofold meaning: one, loving our neighborhood, and, two, loving the larger Tucson community, as exemplified by the Community Food Bank and its supporters who are assisting residents throughout Tucson.
Also, more recently, children have added paper chains and paper cutouts of fruits and vegetables, symbolizing the food bank, making the tree even more festive.
Katherine Conover
FAMILY DRESS-UP TIME
For years my family has been separated by many miles and it wasn’t always easy to stay in touch and keep up with the important events in one another’s lives. In recent weeks our concern for one another has increased as we worry about the safety and health of our family members.
To ease the concern and lighten the tone, my theatrical brother suggested a weekly challenge to dress up as specific characters using what we have on hand. The first week’s challenge was to dress up as first responders. We each took pictures of ourselves and posted to a group text. We had firefighters, medics and EMTs represented. The challenge brought a sense of relief by temporarily taking our minds off COVID-19 as we had to focus on something other than the pandemic.
Our next assignment was a favorite movie character. Who showed up? Jack from “The Shining,” Diane from “Book Club,” Frida Kahlo, Ferris Bueller, Lindsay Lohan, Lucille Ball and Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.” It was so much fun to see our creativity come alive through the characters we chose and how we represented them. This exercise has added so much joy and laughter to our lives and even made us a bit closer.
Our next assignment is any kind of clown. We look forward to the challenge and can’t wait to see our clown faces next week. What a great way to have some fun and diversion during this dreary time.
Connie Hill
