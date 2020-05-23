Family dress up time; the Giving Tree: Tucsonans share coronavirus experiences

We are all in this together. When times get tough, Tucsonans come together and help one another. That is what makes this big city with a small-town feel such a great place to live.

This weekly series shares what life is like for your fellow community members while sheltering in place.

STAYING POSITIVE IN VISTOSO VILLAGE

I live in Vistoso Village, a gated community of 260 homes occupied by people over 60. We have been doing many things to keep our Villagers in touch and staying positive.

Our clubhouse and pools have been closed, and so those who used the pools and the gym for exercise have taken to walking. We have tried to encourage our neighbors with a signboard, which challenges them to identify some item that can be seen on a walk through the neighborhood.

We also include funny sayings and cartoons which change every day while encouraging our walkers to be safe and walk facing the traffic. We have created a daily Sunshine email group which shares all sorts of funnies, old pictures of residents to be identified, jokes or related items to the village for fun.

We are all trying some new things, my husband, Steve, just completed his first ever jigsaw puzzle (300 pieces) in his 89 years.

But here is one of the coolest things that I have observed: a chalked message on the driveway of one of our proud grandparents from their grandchildren.

As retired caring citizens we are trying to do our best by staying home, limiting our outings, wearing masks — some of our residents made them for our village people — exercising, shopping for our neighbors and trying to retain our sense of humor and caring spirit. The guys have washed their cars four times each and the ladies are baking and sharing goodies throughout the neighborhood.