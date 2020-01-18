Family, friends remember Tucson pilot killed in terror attack as loving father, husband

Dustin Scott Harrison was nine days away from coming home to his wife and 2-year-old daughter when he was killed in an attack by the al-Shabab terrorist group at a Kenyan airfield on Jan. 5.

Another civilian defense contractor and an Army soldier were also killed in the attack at Manda Bay Airfield.

Harrison, 47, a civilian pilot working for the U.S. Department of Defense, flew in surveillance and reconnaissance missions, deploying for eight to 10 weeks at a time.

His most recent deployment was likely going to be his last because being away from his family was becoming too hard for him, his brother Troy Harrison said.

Dustin’s family and friends gathered at the Diocese of Tucson on Saturday to celebrate his life and share stories about him.

Many of the details of his job were a secret to his friends and relatives. When his mother or wife worried about his deployments, he assured them he was safe, Troy said before the ceremony.

Dustin would tell his family he was doing surveillance — “boring work,” Troy said.