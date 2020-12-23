Family of boy killed in murder-suicide raising money for funeral

The family of a 10-year-old boy killed in a murder-suicide last week is raising money to help pay for the funeral and hopefully establish a scholarship fund to help kids take karate lessons.
Inspired by the Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” Sebastian Foye fell in love with karate.
Sebastian started attending Rita Ranch Martial Arts school about three months ago, says Lawrence DeVoto, the fiancé of Rachel Anne Babcock, Sebastian’s mom.
“He was really, really into karate,” DeVoto said, adding that Sebastian also loved riding his bike.
The family is asking people to donate to Rita Ranch Martial Arts in lieu of flowers. They hope to start a foundation to sponsor kids who may not be able to afford karate classes, DeVoto said.
Sebastian, a student at Senita Valley Elementary School in Vail, was born in High Point, North Carolina. The family moved to Tucson in 2014, according to his obituary.
DeVoto said he called 911 after Phillip Emmanuel Foye, Sebastian’s father, made concerning comments. Police found the pair Saturday morning after searching their home near South Houghton and East Drexel roads.
DeVoto said the family was not comfortable providing more details about events leading to the incident. However, he said Foye had recently lost his job and was expected to move out of the home he shared with his son and ex-wife just before Christmas.
Foye filed for divorce in the summer of 2019, after the couple had been married nine years. The pair had joint custody of Sebastian, court records show.
DeVoto said he and Babcock have been dating about two months and are engaged.
Sebastian’s family said they are grateful to those who have reached out in support, as well as to the first responders who handled the 911 call.