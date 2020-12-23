Family of boy killed in murder-suicide raising money for funeral

The family of a 10-year-old boy killed in a murder-suicide last week is raising money to help pay for the funeral and hopefully establish a scholarship fund to help kids take karate lessons.

Inspired by the Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” Sebastian Foye fell in love with karate.

Sebastian started attending Rita Ranch Martial Arts school about three months ago, says Lawrence DeVoto, the fiancé of Rachel Anne Babcock, Sebastian’s mom.

“He was really, really into karate,” DeVoto said, adding that Sebastian also loved riding his bike.

The family is asking people to donate to Rita Ranch Martial Arts in lieu of flowers. They hope to start a foundation to sponsor kids who may not be able to afford karate classes, DeVoto said.

Sebastian, a student at Senita Valley Elementary School in Vail, was born in High Point, North Carolina. The family moved to Tucson in 2014, according to his obituary.