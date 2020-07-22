Family requested autopsy on man who died in Tucson police custody differs from official report

The family of a Tucson man who died in police custody requested a privately done autopsy, which challenges the official version and suggests the death may have been caused by police.

Although Carlos “Adrian” Ingram-Lopez was high on cocaine and had an enlarged heart problem, he likely died of suffocation when officers kept him handcuffed as he lay on his stomach, the second autopsy report said.

Attorney Eduardo Coronado, who represents the dead man’s family, said they are weighing a lawsuit against the city in light of the new findings, which they hope will lead to criminal charges against three former Tucson Police Department officers who recently resigned.

“Had it not been for the actions or inactions of these three officers, their family member would still be alive,” Coronado said.

The case has received widespread attention in Tucson and elsewhere since TPD released body cam footage in which Adrian-Lopez stated once, near the start of an extended struggle with police, that he couldn't breathe.

The Pima County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if criminal charges are warranted and has yet to announce a decision.