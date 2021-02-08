Family transformed with help from Gospel Rescue Mission

When Jimmy was 6 months old, his aunt found him in a drug den — filthy and being fed with packets of ketchup.

His mom was an addict and his dad was in and out of prison. Jimmy bounced around from one addict relative to the next and began smoking weed at age 10. He was kicked out of school at 14, then became addicted to meth, and ended up on the streets. Jimmy was in and out of jail, never given the chance to succeed in life until, broken and ready to accept the help he desperately needed, he landed at Gospel Rescue Mission.

“My life has been a struggle since I was a baby,” Jimmy said. “I was done being homeless ... done hurting my family and my community. I was tired of sticking needles in my arm, just sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

At Gospel Rescue Mission, Jimmy completed the recovery program, earned his GED, and found a job and housing. Not only is his future hopeful, but his transformation has inspired his entire family to change for the better — his stepmother, his aunt, uncle and his father all completed the recovery program here.