The identity of the driver killed in a fiery single-vehicle wreck south of Tucson this week has been released by Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Luz Padilla-Fragozo, 38, was killed in the crash about 2 a.m. Tuesday near Interstate 19 and West Continental Road, the department said in a news release Thursday.

Padilla-Fragozo struck a light pole while exiting the southbound lanes of the interstate. Her vehicle rolled and burst into flames, officials have said.