Fatal collision closes I-10 east in Tucson, near 22nd Street

A single-vehicle fatal collision closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 just after 1 p.m. north of West 22nd Street Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed that eastbound traffic was partially restored once officials arrived on scene.

However, as of 3:45 p.m., all eastbound lanes were closed again to allow for further investigation.

"All lanes have again been closed for this crash. We don't know when the lanes will reopen nor can we predict when traffic will return to normal," the release said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the deadly nature of the crash on Twitter, and asked people avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here to the Arizona Daily Star for updates.

