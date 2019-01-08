Deadly crash closes lanes of Interstate 10 in Cochise County

A fatal crash involving several vehicles closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near San Simon early Tuesday.

 Arizona Department of Public Safety

A fatal crash closed the westbound Interstate 10 near San Simon, in Cochise County, early this morning, officials say.

The crash caused one fatality, said Department of Public Safety spokesperson Trooper Kameron Lee. A semi-trailer truck and one other vehicle were involved in the crash, which happened at 3:18 a.m. The semi caught fire.

The westbound lanes are closed at milepost 382 where traffic can take Business Route 10 through San Simon and re-enter Interstate 10 at milepost 378.

There is no current estimate as to when the roadway will re-open. The cause of the crash is under investigation. There is no more information at this time. 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara