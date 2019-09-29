Northbound Interstate 19 has reopened after a 3-vehicle fatal crash partially closed the freeway lanes Sunday morning, officials said. 

The northbound lanes closed around 5:30 a.m. at milepost 15, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. I-19 northbound reopened just before noon, the department said. 

The Arizona Department of Public Safety did not provide details about the incident, other than saying there was at least one death as a result of the crash. 

No other information was available. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.