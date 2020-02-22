Fatal crash closes I-10 on Tucson's south side Friday night

At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 10 Friday night, officials said.

A crash on I-10 near 22nd Street closed eastbound lanes for about two hours around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The Department of Public Safety did not disclose details regarding the crash but said they were working on notifying next of kin, indicating someone died in the crash.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how many people were injured in the crash.

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

