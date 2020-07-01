You are the owner of this article.
Fatal crash involving motorcycle on Tucson's east side kills two
Tucson police responded to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon, on East Speedway near North Craycroft Road. 

 Stephanie Casanova

Two men died Tuesday evening in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Tucson’s east side, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m., Tucson police and firefighters responded to the intersection of East Speedway and North Van Buren Avenue, just east of North Craycroft Road, to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The motorcyclist, Brandon Vincent Cleveland, 40, was riding a 2007 Suzuki eastbound on speedway at a high speed when he collided with a 2010 Chrysler 300 driven northbound on Van Buren by Abner Tovar Ortiz, 26 300 northbound on Van Buren.

Excessive speed and failing to yield for a stop sign were factors in the crash, police said.

Cleveland was wearing a helmet, and the motorcycle he was riding had been reported stolen, police said.

Ortiz was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, police said.

Tucson police said it's unlikely any charges or citations will be issued, police said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

