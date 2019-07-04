A Matter of Balance summer schedule

To register for A Matter of Balance summer classes, call Pima Council on Aging Health Promotion at 305-3410 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is open through July 12.

There is a nominal fee of $20 per person and $30 per couple. It covers the cost of a workbook, related materials and snacks.

The series starts Monday, July 8, at the Marist Center, 111 S. Church Avenue (Broadway and Church). The program is made up of eight, two-hour sessions twice a week for four weeks.

Classes are July 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31 — Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.

Classes will also be held in September and October at other locations. Information can be obtained through PCOA Health Promotion.

General information about classes for caregivers and older adults can be obtained by going to pcoa.org