Fatal head-on school bus crash closes roadway on Tucson's southwest side
alert top story

A head on crash involving a school bus resulted in injuries and a road closure on Tucson's southwest side.

 Courtesy Drexel Heights Fire District

Officials are investigating a fatal head-on crash involving a school bus and a truck on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday morning. 

There were no children on the Tucson Unified School District bus at the time of the crash, which occurred at Valencia Road and Camino de la Tierra. 

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed the crash was fatal but did not release any further information.

A medical helicopter was requested to transport patients to the hospital. Information on their conditions was not available.

An apparent head-on crash sent the bus off the road and it landed on top of another vehicle, according to L.T. Pratt, Drexel Heights Fire District spokesman. Two people were taken to the hospital and crews had to work to get a third person out of the wreckage. 

TUSD confirmed the bus driver was cooperating with deputies while they investigated. 

Motorists in the area were asked to find an alternate route as east- and westbound Valencia Road were closed between Camino de la Tierra and Caballo Road.

The investigations into the cause of the wreck continue.

