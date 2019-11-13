A man died in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday evening at the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and North Alvernon Way, officials said.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, Dugan said.
Tucson police is investigating the incident and officers have closed eastbound Broadway Boulevard at North Dodge Boulevard and northbound Alvernon Way at Broadway.
The police department is asking drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours.