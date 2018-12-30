A fatal rollover has closed Arizona Highway 92 between Bisbee and Sierra Vista on Sunday morning, according to Carol Capas with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office is asking motorists to avoid the area, which is east of Palominas, Ariz., by having eastbound traffic from Sierra Vista either use Highway 90 directly, or take Hereford Road to Moson Road, then continue north to Highway 90, then east to Highway 80.
Westbound traffic from Bisbee is being directed to use Highway 80 then west on Highway 90 to Sierra Vista.