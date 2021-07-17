Father Kino celebration in Tucson of '3 Statues for 3 Nations' on Aug. 8

Padre Eusebio Francisco Kino sits on a horse overlooking South Kino Parkway at East 15th Street in Tucson.

The sculpture of the 17th-century Jesuit priest's travels by horseback is fitting of Kino's life and legacy as a Jesuit missionary, explorer, cartographer, rancher and farmer. He founded 21 missions in the Pimería Alta — what is now Northern Sonora and Southern Arizona.

A second equestrian bronze statue is shared with Segno, Italy, where the padre was born in 1645. The plaza in Segno was renamed after the padre in 1991 when the sculpture — a gift from the city of Tucson, Pima County and private donors to Segno — was installed in the plaza. The street that leads to the town square is Via Sonora and another street that goes from the square to the church of Torra where Kino was baptized is Via Arizona.

On Aug. 8, the Kino Heritage Society, which is dedicated to promote Kino's cause for sainthood and to educate the public about him, is holding a celebration in front of the Kino statue on 15th Street and Kino Parkway in Ward 5. Councilman Richard Fimbres will lead the commemoration activities of "Three Statues for Three Nations."

"This will be a historic event and in a couple of years, we are hoping Father Kino will be beatified as a saint for all to love and cherish," said Fimbres.