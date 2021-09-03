Father of Vail student arrested after refusing to leave school over quarantine objection

A father in the Vail School District was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after arriving at his son’s school to insist the student, who had been exposed to COVID-19, be allowed in class and refusing to leave.

​​Rishi Rambaran’s son, a student at Mesquite Elementary School, was one of several students who the health department had told to quarantine due to being a close-contact with someone who tested positive for the virus in the school.

Rambaran, his son and two other men who don’t have children in the district live streamed their time at the school. They began the video outside the school where they showed one of the men was holding zip ties and said they were going to tell the principal she was breaking the law, call the sheriff and “if necessary do a citizen's arrest.”

Principal Diane Vargo brought the men into her office and quietly listened to them tell her that she was breaking the law for following quarantine protocols set by local and state health departments. One of the men held the zip ties in his hands while they spoke to her.

“I came here to tell you that this is not going to happen,” Rambaran told the principal. “My son is not going to be sent home. He is not going to be quarantined. My son will go back to class.”