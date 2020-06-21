Father, son cook meals for the homeless; 'It's the most important thing we can do right now'

It’s 8:30 a.m. and David Urbaniak and his son Shane are preparing large trays of pasta, baking chicken and sautéing vegetables over an industrial stove. They work quickly and harmoniously as dozens of people line up to receive a hot meal.

For five years, the father-son duo have volunteered in the kitchen at the Z Mansion, a popular Downtown Tucson wedding venue that also serves as a soup kitchen for the homeless. Now, in the middle of the pandemic, David and Shane say the call to serve is louder than ever.

“When the pandemic began, we knew there was the potential that we could be exposed to the virus by continuing to volunteer. It was definitely something we talked about as a family, but we ultimately decided that this is just the most important thing that we can do right now,” said 43-year-old David. “We feed between 200 and 300 people every week. That’s really important.”

In addition to their full-time jobs as a Realtor and a line cook, respectively, David and Shane volunteer three days a week and cook everything from oatmeal and vegetables to beef and beans. They rely on donations from community members and local restaurants to decide what they’re going to make each day.

“In an ideal world, this shouldn’t be needed at all,” Shane said. “There shouldn’t be people having to come together to feed the homeless, but that’s the reality and it’s crucial. For a lot of people, it’s the only food that they get, period.”

Shane, 18, said he wouldn’t want to be doing anything else with his spare time and is especially glad that he gets to do it with his dad.