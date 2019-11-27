On Tuesday, the FBI released more than 100 audio files containing emergency radio transmissions made in the aftermath of the mass shooting that killed six people and wounded 13, including then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, on Tucson's northwest side.
The FBI release of the files details communications made between law enforcement officers and dispatchers handling the shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, outside the Safeway at North Oracle and West Ina roads.
The release was made on the FBI's "vault" page. There is no description of what is in the files except for the heading, "2011 Tucson shooting incident audio." The FBI's website said the vault site is a collection of Freedom Of Information Act records compiled by the agency.
The site also has a previous released collection of case documents and photographs collected during the shooting investigation.
Some of the audio files are short with routine communications. Other files appear to have some of the radio transmissions redacted.
The first clip starts off with an unidentified dispatcher telling an officer in the field, "Safeway, Ina and Oracle, county (sheriff's department) going to be working a shooting, we've got multiple, multiple, multiple calls. We've been informed that Gabrielle Giffords is involved."
File No. 4 has a dispatcher telling personnel in the field, "A male is advising that they are restraining a male suspect in front of the store, and this may be involved with the Congresswoman Giffords' function taking place in front of Safeway at the time."
The shooting occurred at a constituent event Giffords was holding in the parking lot. A lone gunman shot Giffords and the others before he was subdued by others there and held for law enforcement.
The 102 audio files are posted here.