FCC is coming to Southern Arizona to educate consumers about robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission is hosting events in Southern Arizona next week to educate consumers about robocalls and other issues.
The events, part of the FCC’s Arizona and New Mexico Rural Tour, will also address phone scams, spoofing, 5G networks, cell phone protection tips and communicating during emergencies.
Here are the events:
- 6-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive.
- 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Oro Valley Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive.
- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Benson Public Library, 300 S. Huachuca St.
- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the main community room of the Ward 6 council office, 3202 E. First St. This meeting is intended for Tucson City Council members and residents of Wards 3 and 6, but is open to the public.
- 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, a public meeting at the Cochise County Board of Supervisors work session, 1415 Melody Lane, Building G, Bisbee.
- 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the City of Willcox Council Chambers, 320 W. Rex Allen Drive.
Go to tucne.ws/tour to get more information from the FCC.
