Feast your eyes on UA Museum of Art's new 'Art of Food' exhibit

"The Art of Food" Community Day and other events

The University of Arizona Museum of Art will host numerous events and related to this exhibit over the next few months.

The first one, “The Art of Food: Community Day” is happening from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the museum, located at 1031 N. Olive Road at East Speedway.

Community Day is free and open to the public, and will feature hands-on activities, demonstrations by local artists, special guests from local organizations such as Community Food Bank, Mission Gardens and Urban Forestry Project, and live music.

Guests are also encouraged to bring their non-perishable food items for the UA's campus food pantry.

A full list of planned events and programming related to the exhibit can be found on the museum’s website, https://artmuseum.arizona.edu/events.