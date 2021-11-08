Federal appeals court agrees to hear Democrats' challenge to Arizona ballot law

PHOENIX — Democrats will get another chance to try to overturn an Arizona law they contend gives Republicans an edge in future elections.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled a January hearing on a challenge by the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee to the law.

The law says the party whose gubernatorial hopeful did the best in the last election gets to list all of its candidates for all of the races first.

That meant, in the 2020 election, 82% of all Arizona voters got ballots that listed GOP contenders first in every partisan race. The same will be true in 2022 unless the federal appellate court voids the law.

The 9th Circuit Court has agreed to hear the question of whether the Democratic committees have the right to sue, which a federal judge in Phoenix said they do not. The hearing is set for Jan. 14 at the federal appellate courthouse in Pasadena, California.

But Democrats could have an uphill fight.

Last year U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa tossed out the original lawsuit.